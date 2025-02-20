Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 6, 8

(one, four, six, eight)

