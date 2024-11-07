Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 4, 7, 9
(two, four, seven, nine)
