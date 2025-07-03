Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 5, 7
news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 5, 7

(two, five, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Tano Bistro in Hamilton has permanently closed
2
Middletown man charged with reckless homicide after alleged accidental...
3
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal...
4
Bond raised for Middletown shooting suspects
5
Prosecutor: Middletown police ‘justified’ in May fatal shooting