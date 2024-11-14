Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 8
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 8

(one, three, eight)

