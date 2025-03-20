Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 2, 2, 4, 5, 6
(one, two, two, four, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Area man pleads not guilty on charges related to sister-in-law’s death
2
Fairfield man stays in jail for allegedly assaulting Hamilton cop
3
Middletown had a Chick-fil-A for decades; city excited for next chapter
4
Lakota East promotes interim principal to full-time role
5
Crews lay turf sports practice field at Badin High