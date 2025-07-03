Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 7
(one, three, four, five, five, seven)
