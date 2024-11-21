Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 3, 4, 7, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 3, 4, 7, 7, 8

(one, three, four, seven, seven, eight)

