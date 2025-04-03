Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 1, 5, 5, 8, 8
(zero, one, five, five, eight, eight)
