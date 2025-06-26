Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 9
(one, four, six, seven, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
PETA to protest slaughtering of chickens outside Billy Yanks in...
2
1 shot, 1 in custody after reported armed robbery in Hamilton
3
New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer
4
9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations
5
City recommends route for North Hamilton Crossing to help alleviate...