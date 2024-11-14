Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 2, 2, 4, 5, 6
(zero, two, two, four, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
New Speedway gas station concept denied in West Chester Twp.
2
Road construction: Beware of these late-year projects in three area...
3
Learn how to make dry soup mix at Butler County park
4
Part of a busy Middletown road closing for repairs
5
Ex-Frisch’s employee says they were kept in the dark until day of...