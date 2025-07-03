Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 9, 11, 20, 26, 27
(three, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
