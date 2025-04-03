Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
8, 11, 20, 28, 37, 41
(eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-one)
