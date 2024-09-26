Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
7, 8, 18, 29, 35, 44
(seven, eight, eightteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Supreme Court rules against former Butler County Auditor’s request to...
2
WWII subject of One City One Book Hamilton’s 2024 citywide read
3
1st turf in Badin HS history rolled out in new stadium
4
Bill Wilks, a champion of Hamilton, dies at 93
5
Haitian group seeks criminal charges vs. Trump, Vance in Springfield...