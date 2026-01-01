Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 19, 22, 32, 44, 46
(four, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six)
