Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 5, 15, 26, 29, 31
(one, five, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
