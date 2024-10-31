Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 5, 17, 24, 34, 35, 42
By The Associated Press
1 minute ago
