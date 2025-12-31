Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 4, 7, 19, 32
(two, four, seven, nineteen, thirty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge extended
2
Middletown Burger King fully reopens following monthlong renovation
3
Fast-casual Mediterranean chain CAVA planning to open Cincinnati...
4
New Franklin-Trenton Road bridge open in Warren County
5
Monroe police warn of rise in mail theft reports over weekend