Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 13, 19, 27, 29
(three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
