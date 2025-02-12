Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 23, 24, 26, 28
(three, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
