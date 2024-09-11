Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 27, 28, 29, 35
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
A wild few days: Springfield at heart of presidential debate, national...
2
Good Times Barbershop opens on Hamilton’s west side
3
McCloskey Museum celebrates Hamiltonian author, illustrator’s 110th...
4
Middletown Pride partners with Sorg Opera House for themed-movie nights
5
Two car shows this weekend in Fairfield