Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 12, 25, 30, 34
(eight, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Teenage girl killed in Hanover Twp. wreck a Lakota West student
2
Nothing found after crew members discover ‘threatening note’ on plane...
3
County commissioners given ‘political football,’ power to extend...
4
‘I’m trying to focus on the time that I have rather than the time I...
5
Local smoothie cafe expands with food truck