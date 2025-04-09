Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 6, 7, 8, 30
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
1, 6, 7, 8, 30

1, 6, 7, 8, 30

(one, six, seven, eight, thirty)

