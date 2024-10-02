Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0, 1, 5, 8, 8
(zero, one, five, eight, eight)
