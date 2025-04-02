Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 2, 3, 6
(zero, one, two, three, six)
