Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 2, 3, 7
news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 2, 3, 7

(one, two, two, three, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Butler, Warren election results show most area tax issues failing
2
Butler County woman charged with killing her husband continues...
3
Hamilton Community Foundation hopes to award more grants for teachers
4
Trenton woman accused of embezzling thousands from Sketchers at outlet...
5
Miami University launches horse therapy sessions for mental health...