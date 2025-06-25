Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 4, 6, 9
(zero, three, four, six, nine)
