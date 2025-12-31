Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 5, 9, 9
(zero, two, five, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
New Franklin-Trenton Road bridge open in Warren County
2
Monroe police warn of rise in mail theft reports over weekend
3
Middletown expected to begin utility billing in January
4
Oxford authorizes Amtrak rail passenger platform agreement with CSX
5
She got a heart transplant at 11. Then, her insurance declined to cover...