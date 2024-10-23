Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 7, 7, 8
(zero, two, seven, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
19 in education to be honored by Wilks Foundation in Hamilton
2
Hamilton businesses at the Marcum invite adults to party (and...
3
Miami University exploring replacing iconic sports arena
4
Political newcomer wants to unseat two-term state rep from West Chester...
5
What’s behind ‘that smell’? Middletown opens doors for tours of water...