Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Midday

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were: 1, 2, 4, 9
news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1, 2, 4, 9

(one, two, four, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Rose memorabilia collector: ‘He was bigger than life’
2
Hamilton hospital’s chief medical officer leaves for same role at...
3
Hamilton apartment fire under investigation
4
Floor and Decor to go in former Cabela’s location in Butler County
5
Monroe voters to decide fate of tax bond issue to build new high school