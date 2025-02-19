Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 7, 9

(one, three, seven, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Luxury home subdivision in Hamilton starting its first home build
2
YWCA offering transportation to, from inaugural HERstory festival
3
Some New Miami officials want village’s mayor to resign
4
Consultant recommends 2 sites for possible Hamilton passenger rail...
5
Bills would exempt Gold Star families from property taxes, create tax...