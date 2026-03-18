Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 5, 7, 7, 8
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By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
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The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5, 7, 7, 8

(five, seven, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

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