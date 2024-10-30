Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7, 7, 8, 8
(seven, seven, eight, eight)
