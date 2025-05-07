Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 5, 9
(three, four, five, nine)
