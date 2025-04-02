Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 4
news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 4

(one, three, four)

