Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1, 6, 8
(one, six, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
West Chester condo development plans rejected by township leaders
2
Ohio’s 2nd Wawa to open in Fairfield later this month
3
Hamilton near top of list of best places to live in Ohio
4
Serving the city: School, businesses support Hamilton food pantry amid...
5
Central Pastry owner: ‘I’m not here to be a millionaire’