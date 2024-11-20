Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 7
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 4, 7

(two, four, seven)

