Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 5
news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 5

(one, three, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
19 in education to be honored by Wilks Foundation in Hamilton
2
Hamilton businesses at the Marcum invite adults to party (and...
3
Miami University exploring replacing iconic sports arena
4
Political newcomer wants to unseat two-term state rep from West Chester...
5
What’s behind ‘that smell’? Middletown opens doors for tours of water...