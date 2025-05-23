Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 7, 20, 29, 38
(four, seven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ramaswamy pushes Ohio as future education, economic leader in Clark...
2
Broken water main causes emergency road closure in Liberty Twp.
3
Final results for Madison Schools levy released; recount next week
4
The Square @ Union Centre to undergo renovations
5
Naked Karate Girls kick off concert series at The Square @ Union Centre