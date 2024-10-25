Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 13, 24, 27, 28
(one, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
