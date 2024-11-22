Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
21, 25, 29, 34, 36
(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Tri-County Mall redevelopment plan gets green light from Springdale...
2
Ohio Republicans choose Senate President Matt Huffman as new House...
3
Search continues for missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old
4
Butler Tech leader to leave school after nearly a decade on the job
5
Woman accused of stealing thousands from Edgewood Athletic Boosters was...