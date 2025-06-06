Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 13, 24, 25, 30
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)
