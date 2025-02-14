Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17, 28, 30, 36, 38
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
