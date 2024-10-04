Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13, 14, 15, 25, 31
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
