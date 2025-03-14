Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 1, 2, 8
(zero, zero, one, two, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown pizza business to expand into Hamilton this summer
2
Pour House remodel to be ready for St. Patrick’s Day
3
From girls coach to state semifinal a ‘unique journey’ for Lakota West...
4
Fairfield to begin call-in brush, limb pickup program
5
Hamilton man accused in hire-to-kill case involving woman