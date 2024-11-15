Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 3, 6, 7, 9
(two, three, six, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ohio 4 at Grand Boulevard reopens in Hamilton following 2-vehicle crash
2
Annual Hill Humanitarian award presented to the city of Middletown
3
Monroe appears ready to lift moratorium on cannabis businesses
4
Record breaking: Miami U earns more than $50 million in grants
5
Miami wins fifth straight to keep pace atop MAC standings