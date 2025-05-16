Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 2, 2, 5
(zero, two, two, two, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Goats are eating up one of Hamilton’s parks — and it’s for a good...
2
Mixed-use project for wellfield site envisioned for Fairfield’s Town...
3
Teen killed in Liberty Twp. crash was Lakota Schools student
4
North Hamilton Crossing projects need federal funding, city leaders say
5
‘People want to be here’: Monroe to see more housing as subdivisions...