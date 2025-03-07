Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 2, 6, 9
(one, two, two, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Sheriff says first ICE detainees now in Butler County jail
2
‘Pastor Shaq’ an inspiration to others and leader for Hamilton youth
3
State honors 10 Butler County schools for academic progress
4
Realtors have concerns about West Chester Twp. proposed short-term...
5
Vendors embrace chance to celebrate women, cultures at YWCA Hamilton...