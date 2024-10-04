Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 5, 8, 8, 9
(zero, five, eight, eight, nine)
