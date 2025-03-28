Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
6, 7, 8, 8, 9
(six, seven, eight, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Butler County legislators to discuss property taxes in Monday forum
2
Blooms & Berries announces new Tulip Trail after canceling Strawberry...
3
Nuxhall archives soon to be available online via Fairfield library
4
Roadways, sidewalks and bridges: OKI wants your opinion
5
Jungle Jim’s stresses vigilance in tariff’s put in place by Trump...