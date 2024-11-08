Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 4, 7, 9, 9
(two, four, seven, nine, nine)
